Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.7% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 315,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,338,000 after buying an additional 54,372 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $150,448,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $293.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.51 and a 200-day moving average of $286.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

