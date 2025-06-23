Insider Selling: Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Sells 401 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Jennifer Kristine Publicover sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.47, for a total value of C$70,363.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at C$26,671.35. This represents a 72.51% decrease in their position.

Jennifer Kristine Publicover also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 22nd, Jennifer Kristine Publicover sold 401 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.06, for a total transaction of C$69,798.94.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Jennifer Kristine Publicover sold 401 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.27, for a total transaction of C$64,266.71.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY traded down C$0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting C$174.32. The stock had a trading volume of 950,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,086. The firm has a market capitalization of C$246.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$142.46 and a twelve month high of C$180.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$170.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$169.56.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RY. Cormark decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$194.00 to C$189.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial cut Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$180.00 to C$178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$182.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$183.75.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S.

Further Reading

