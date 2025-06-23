MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Desjardins

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MDA. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$28.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.89.

Shares of MDA traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$32.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. MDA Space has a 1-year low of C$11.78 and a 1-year high of C$33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.70.

In other news, Senior Officer Guillaume Lavoie acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.75 per share, with a total value of C$28,462.50. Also, Senior Officer Minda Marie Suchan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.64, for a total transaction of C$1,225,608.00. Insiders have sold 266,800 shares of company stock worth $7,810,768 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.

