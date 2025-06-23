Promising Blockchain Stocks To Follow Now – June 23rd

Oracle, Applied Digital, Riot Platforms, Core Scientific, and FTI Consulting are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves developing, deploying, or supporting blockchain technology—such as cryptocurrency miners, digital-asset exchanges, and software firms creating distributed-ledger solutions. By investing in these equities, market participants seek exposure to the growth and innovation potential of blockchain applications across finance, supply chains, and other industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $204.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,095,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,787,577. Oracle has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $216.60. The company has a market capitalization of $573.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.16.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of APLD stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,386,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,264,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 6.09. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Riot Platforms stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,078,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,686,146. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Riot Platforms has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 4.53.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

CORZ stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.14. 4,069,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,763,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 6.30. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11.

FTI Consulting (FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $159.24. The stock had a trading volume of 144,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,333. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $151.75 and a one year high of $243.60.

