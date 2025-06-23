Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.
EchoStar Price Performance
SATS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.20. 1,163,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 0.75. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24.
EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EchoStar will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar
EchoStar Company Profile
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.
