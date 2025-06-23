Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target Cut to $109.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $122.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $1.39 on Monday, reaching $80.58. The company had a trading volume of 302,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.03. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $372.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.37 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $2,002,650.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 318,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,879.50. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 36.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Lantheus by 2.9% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

