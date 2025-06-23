Scotiabank Lowers Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$18.50

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$20.75 to C$19.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aya Gold & Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.47.

TSE AYA traded up C$0.31 on Monday, reaching C$12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 413,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,162. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.57. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$8.52 and a 12-month high of C$19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.40 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,900.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $250,500. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

