Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 96,198 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2025

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,740,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 9.0% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.41% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $596,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $55.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

