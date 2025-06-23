Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports.

ADBE has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.75.

Adobe stock opened at $376.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.99. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $332.01 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $389.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.50. The company has a market capitalization of $160.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 80.2% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 246,390 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $94,498,000 after purchasing an additional 109,641 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.3% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 88,006 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,755,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 48,834 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Adobe by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 44,200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

