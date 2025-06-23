Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Trading Up 8.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) rose 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $20.12. Approximately 281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

Chipmos Technologies Trading Up 2.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a market cap of $684.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Chipmos Technologies had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chipmos Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6132 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Chipmos Technologies’s payout ratio is 86.73%.

Chipmos Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipmos Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chipmos Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Chipmos Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Chipmos Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 761.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chipmos Technologies

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

