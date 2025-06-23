Venu (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $13.49. Approximately 48,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 43,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VENU shares. Northland Capmk raised Venu to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Venu in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Venu by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 211,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venu during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Venu during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Venu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Venu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

