Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Trading Up 5.4% – Here’s Why

Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.75. 3,240,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 2,414,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

EVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $483.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.15 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,171,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,676,000 after purchasing an additional 259,781 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,077,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,555,000 after buying an additional 1,524,885 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC grew its stake in Evolent Health by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 5,404,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,300 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $58,781,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,673,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,329,000 after purchasing an additional 181,893 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

