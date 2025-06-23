Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 71,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 468% from the previous session’s volume of 12,570 shares.The stock last traded at $6.31 and had previously closed at $6.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVDCF. Berenberg Bank raised Campari Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Campari Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campari Group in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Campari Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Campari Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Campari Group

Campari Group Stock Down 1.7%

Campari Group Announces Dividend

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Campari Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, whisky, tequila, rum, Sparkling wine, mezcal, champagne, gin, and cognac, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic aperitif under the Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Jamaican Rums, Espolòn, Sparkling Wine&Vermouth, Crodino, The GlenGrant, Magnum Tonic Wine, Montelobos, Ancho Reyes, Lallier, Forty Creek, X-Rated, and other brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Campari Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campari Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.