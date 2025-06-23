Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Up 2.7% – Should You Buy?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $141.93 and last traded at $140.97. 21,608,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 81,005,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.30.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush set a $140.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

The stock has a market cap of $329.62 billion, a PE ratio of 605.97, a P/E/G ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.65 and a 200 day moving average of $97.46.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $45,371,734.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,973,088.62. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $3,894,328.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 495,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,625,865.83. This trade represents a 5.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,506,925 shares of company stock valued at $188,456,658. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

