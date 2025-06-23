BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading 1.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 53,592,403 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 39,973,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BBAI. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities cut BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk cut BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 57.83% and a negative net margin of 121.31%. The business had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigBear.ai

In related news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 293,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,817.87. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Peffer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 634,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,273.20. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,219 shares of company stock worth $752,605 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 2,216.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Stories

