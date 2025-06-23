QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of QuantaSing Group Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,000,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 506,384 shares.The stock last traded at $11.17 and had previously closed at $11.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QuantaSing Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of QuantaSing Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.10 to $9.52 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $524.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of -1.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSG. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantaSing Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in QuantaSing Group by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,272 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantaSing Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantaSing Group by 301.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 69,963 shares during the period.

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

