Financial Review: Itex (OTCMKTS:ITEX) & Paymentus (NYSE:PAY)

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) and Itex (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Paymentus and Itex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paymentus 0 4 2 1 2.57 Itex 0 0 0 0 0.00

Paymentus currently has a consensus price target of $36.80, suggesting a potential upside of 14.30%. Given Paymentus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Paymentus is more favorable than Itex.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paymentus 5.28% 12.22% 10.36% Itex N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paymentus and Itex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Paymentus and Itex”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paymentus $962.11 million 4.19 $44.17 million $0.39 82.55 Itex $6.13 million 1.04 $700,000.00 N/A N/A

Paymentus has higher revenue and earnings than Itex.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Paymentus shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.4% of Paymentus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Itex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Paymentus has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itex has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paymentus beats Itex on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paymentus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform. Its platform's payment processing includes credit cards, debit cards, eChecks, and digital wallets. It serves utility, financial service, government, insurance, telecommunication, real estate management, education, consumer finance, healthcare, and small business industries. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Itex

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company’s marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars. It also administers the marketplace, as well as provides record-keeping and payment transaction processing services. In addition, the company services its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. ITEX Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

