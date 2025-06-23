Financial Review: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) vs. EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

EMCOR Group has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EMCOR Group and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCOR Group 1 0 4 0 2.60 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

EMCOR Group currently has a consensus target price of $509.60, indicating a potential upside of 2.85%. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.65%. Given Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is more favorable than EMCOR Group.

This table compares EMCOR Group and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCOR Group 7.00% 37.12% 14.01% Great Lakes Dredge & Dock 8.63% 15.72% 5.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of EMCOR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of EMCOR Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EMCOR Group and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCOR Group $14.57 billion 1.52 $1.01 billion $22.63 21.89 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock $762.69 million 1.08 $57.26 million $1.02 11.87

EMCOR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Great Lakes Dredge & Dock. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EMCOR Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EMCOR Group beats Great Lakes Dredge & Dock on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services. The company also provides building services that covers commercial and government site-based operations and maintenance; facility management, maintenance, and services; energy efficiency retrofit services; military base operations support services; services for indoor air quality; floor care and janitorial services; landscaping, lot sweeping, and snow removal services; vendor management and call center services; installation and support for building systems; program development, management, and maintenance for energy systems; technical consulting and diagnostic services; infrastructure and building projects; modification and retrofit projects; and other building services, including reception, security, and catering services. In addition, it offers refinery turnaround planning and engineering; welding; overhaul and maintenance; instrumentation and electrical; and renewable energy services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

