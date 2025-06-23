International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) versus Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) Critical Contrast

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Free Report) and Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Tower Hill Mines and Dakota Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Tower Hill Mines N/A N/A -$3.40 million ($0.01) -84.10 Dakota Gold N/A N/A -$36.45 million ($0.31) -12.44

Profitability

International Tower Hill Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dakota Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares International Tower Hill Mines and Dakota Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Tower Hill Mines N/A -5.82% -5.80% Dakota Gold N/A -37.64% -35.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.6% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Dakota Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

International Tower Hill Mines has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for International Tower Hill Mines and Dakota Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Tower Hill Mines 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dakota Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dakota Gold has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 152.92%. Given Dakota Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dakota Gold is more favorable than International Tower Hill Mines.

Summary

Dakota Gold beats International Tower Hill Mines on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Tower Hill Mines

(Get Free Report)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a Canada-based resource exploration company possessing a portfolio of Alaskan and Nevada based gold and base metal exploration projects. The Company is currently focused on the Livengood Gold Project located in the north of Fairbanks, Alaska. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Dakota Gold

(Get Free Report)

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

