The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells $1,041,520.00 in Stock

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) insider John Jo Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $1,041,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750,829.82. The trade was a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Progressive Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of PGR traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $265.96. 1,332,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,922. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.88 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.49. The company has a market capitalization of $155.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Progressive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.88.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

