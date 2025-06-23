William Chalmers Acquires 152,181 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) insider William Chalmers purchased 152,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £115,657.56 ($155,265.89).

LLOY traded down GBX 0.68 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 74.88 ($1.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,902,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,036,375. The stock has a market cap of £45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 66.80. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 52.44 ($0.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 79.19 ($1.06).

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported GBX 1.70 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 7.3199528 earnings per share for the current year.

LLOY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.83) to GBX 71 ($0.95) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.82) to GBX 71 ($0.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 64.25 ($0.86).

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

