Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $160.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share traded as high as $96.36 and last traded at $96.71, with a volume of 785743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.32.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VRNA. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from $107.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.10.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 32,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $309,076.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,046,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,333,716.80. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 90,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $811,432.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,377,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,107,040.48. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,965,800 shares of company stock valued at $20,056,881 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 44.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -48.36 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.68 and its 200-day moving average is $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $98.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

