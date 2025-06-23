Head-To-Head Review: Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) & New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) and Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares New Fortress Energy and Golar LNG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Fortress Energy -24.33% -13.42% -2.02% Golar LNG 1.04% 6.82% 3.98%

Volatility and Risk

New Fortress Energy has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golar LNG has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Fortress Energy $2.36 billion 0.24 -$249.04 million ($2.25) -0.91 Golar LNG $260.37 million 16.55 $50.84 million $0.03 1,373.83

This table compares New Fortress Energy and Golar LNG”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Golar LNG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Fortress Energy. New Fortress Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golar LNG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.6% of New Fortress Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Golar LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of New Fortress Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Golar LNG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for New Fortress Energy and Golar LNG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Fortress Energy 0 3 3 0 2.50 Golar LNG 0 0 5 2 3.29

New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 394.73%. Golar LNG has a consensus price target of $49.70, indicating a potential upside of 20.59%. Given New Fortress Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Fortress Energy is more favorable than Golar LNG.

Summary

Golar LNG beats New Fortress Energy on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc. operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation. The Ships segment offers floating storage and regasification units (FRSU) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which are leased to customers under long-term or spot arrangements. The company operates LNG storage and regasification facility at the Port of Montego Bay, Jamaica; marine LNG storage and regasification facility in Old Harbour, Jamaica; Dual-fired combined heat and power facility in Clarendon, Jamaica; landed micro-fuel handling facility in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and LNG receiving facility and gas-fired power plant in Baja Califrnia Sur, Mexico, as well as a Miami facility. New Fortress Energy Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York.

About Golar LNG

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities. Golar LNG Limited was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.