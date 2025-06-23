Korn/Ferry International (KFY) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Staffing” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Korn/Ferry International to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Korn/Ferry International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Korn/Ferry International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Korn/Ferry International 0 1 1 0 2.50 Korn/Ferry International Competitors 91 602 742 45 2.50

Korn/Ferry International presently has a consensus target price of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.02%. As a group, “Staffing” companies have a potential upside of 34.40%. Given Korn/Ferry International’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Korn/Ferry International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

98.8% of Korn/Ferry International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Korn/Ferry International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Korn/Ferry International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korn/Ferry International 8.91% 14.49% 7.21% Korn/Ferry International Competitors -98.39% -16.17% -8.84%

Volatility and Risk

Korn/Ferry International has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korn/Ferry International’s peers have a beta of 0.84, suggesting that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Korn/Ferry International pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Korn/Ferry International pays out 41.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Staffing” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 142.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Korn/Ferry International has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Korn/Ferry International and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Korn/Ferry International $2.76 billion $246.06 million 15.41 Korn/Ferry International Competitors $4.43 billion $37.26 million 6.72

Korn/Ferry International’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Korn/Ferry International. Korn/Ferry International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Korn/Ferry International beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations. It also offers organizational strategy, assessment and succession, leadership and professional development, and total reward services. In addition, the company provides RPO, business project, professional search, and outsource recruiting solutions. Further, the company offers tech-enabled solutions that identify structures, roles, capabilities, and behaviors to drive businesses. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Korn/Ferry International and changed its name to Korn Ferry in January 2019. Korn Ferry was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Korn/Ferry International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn/Ferry International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.