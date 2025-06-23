Promising Metaverse Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 23rd

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, Everbright Digital, and SK Telecom are the five Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, support or invest in the infrastructure, hardware, software and content needed to build immersive virtual worlds. They typically include businesses involved in VR/AR headsets, 3D platforms, gaming, blockchain and cloud services that power persistent digital environments. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the potential growth of immersive experiences and virtual economies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,799,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,498,807. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.43. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

NYSE ACN traded up $3.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $289.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,709,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,830. Accenture has a twelve month low of $273.19 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The firm has a market cap of $181.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Globant stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.78. 336,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,802. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.09. Globant has a twelve month low of $86.24 and a twelve month high of $238.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Everbright Digital (EDHL)

We are an integrated marketing solutions provider in Hong Kong that is deeply involved in the metaverse and related technologies, and are committed to providing one-stop digital marketing services to support businesses through every stage of their development. Under the all-in-one service, our revenue is generated by providing tailored marketing solutions that address the specific needs of our clients in the context of the ever-developing nature of new forms of media.

Everbright Digital stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.03. 1,698,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,054. Everbright Digital has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EDHL

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

NYSE SKM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.26. 459,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.60. SK Telecom has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKM

See Also