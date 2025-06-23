Rodgers & Associates LTD Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rodgers & Associates LTD reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2%
VTI stock opened at $293.43 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.24.
About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
