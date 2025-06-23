Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $547.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $527.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.33.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

