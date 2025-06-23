Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $354,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 233,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after acquiring an additional 68,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.02.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

