Scharf Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,593 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $76,712,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 28,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 173 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.75.

Adobe Trading Down 0.3%

Adobe stock opened at $376.92 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $389.67 and its 200 day moving average is $415.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

