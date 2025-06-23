Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to $173.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $170.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.27% from the stock’s previous close.

AEM has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.33. 1,310,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,935. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $63.93 and a 12-month high of $126.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.56 and its 200-day moving average is $101.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.