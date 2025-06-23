Continuum Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.00.

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total value of $549,372.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,844.40. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.18, for a total value of $5,545,361.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $34,379,709.18. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,513 shares of company stock valued at $23,166,463. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $532.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $485.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $559.72 and a 200-day moving average of $544.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

