Reviewing Conrad Industries (CNRD) and Its Rivals

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Conrad Industries and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Conrad Industries $303.41 million $11.23 million -49.41 Conrad Industries Competitors $18.90 billion $730.78 million 9.60

Conrad Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Conrad Industries. Conrad Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Conrad Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Conrad Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conrad Industries 4.28% 16.87% 9.38% Conrad Industries Competitors -410.20% -70.11% -13.94%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Conrad Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Conrad Industries has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conrad Industries’ competitors have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Conrad Industries competitors beat Conrad Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Conrad Industries Company Profile

Conrad Industries, Inc. engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges. It also builds inland pushboats comprising inland towboats, inland river push boats, and towboats; and ferries, which consist of passenger, and passenger and vehicle ferries. In addition, the company offers repairs and conversions, including electrical, mechanical, propulsion, and hull repairs to large-scale conversions of ships and barges; and engages in the fabrication of modular components for offshore floating production, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as drilling rigs. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Morgan City, Louisiana.

