Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) versus Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) and Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.7% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Enerpac Tool Group and Amada, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerpac Tool Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amada 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dividends

Enerpac Tool Group currently has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.12%. Given Enerpac Tool Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enerpac Tool Group is more favorable than Amada.

Enerpac Tool Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Amada pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Enerpac Tool Group pays out 2.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amada pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enerpac Tool Group and Amada”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerpac Tool Group $589.51 million 3.92 $85.75 million $1.69 25.27 Amada $2.60 billion 1.35 $213.75 million $2.60 16.51

Amada has higher revenue and earnings than Enerpac Tool Group. Amada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enerpac Tool Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Enerpac Tool Group has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amada has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enerpac Tool Group and Amada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerpac Tool Group 15.47% 24.61% 12.48% Amada 8.17% 6.11% 4.88%

Summary

Enerpac Tool Group beats Amada on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerpac Tool Group

(Get Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets. It also offers branded tools and engineered heavy lifting technology solutions, and hydraulic torque wrenches; maintenance and manpower services; high-force hydraulic and mechanical tools, including cylinders, pumps, valves, and specialty tools; and bolt tensioners and other miscellaneous products. This segment markets its branded tools and services primarily under the Enerpac, Hydratight, Larzep, and Simplex brands. The Other segment designs and manufactures synthetic ropes and biomedical textiles. The company was formerly known as Actuant Corporation and changed its name to Enerpac Tool Group Corp. in January 2020. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. was incorporated in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

About Amada

(Get Free Report)

Amada Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching. The company also provides metal cutting machines, such as hyper saw, pulse cutting band saw, automatic and semi-automatic general-purpose band saw, vertical band saw, circular saw, and other machines; structural steel machines; grinding machines; and band saw blades and circular saw blades that are used for metal cutting machines. In addition, it offers precision welding machines, including laser welders and markers, resistance welders, and systems for use in automobile parts, electronic components, and medical instruments. Further, the company provides consumables, and tooling equipment. Additionally, it offers stamping presses and stamping press equipment, and spring machines. The company was formerly known as Amada Holdings Co., Ltd. Amada Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Isehara, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.