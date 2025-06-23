Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.35 and last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 37766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Acadian Asset Management from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Acadian Asset Management from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Acadian Asset Management Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Acadian Asset Management had a return on equity of 299.86% and a net margin of 17.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Acadian Asset Management Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Acadian Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.66%.

Acadian Asset Management Company Profile

Acadian Asset Management Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

