Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 5,014,306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 12,864,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cipher Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.58.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $48.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.57 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V3 Holding Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth $452,713,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cipher Mining by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,172,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,756 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,443,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,899,000 after acquiring an additional 924,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,583,000 after buying an additional 218,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,753,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after buying an additional 503,694 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Stories

