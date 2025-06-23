Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.79 and last traded at $103.72, with a volume of 692095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on INSM. Citigroup upgraded Insmed to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

Insmed Stock Up 2.0%

The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average is $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.86.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 265.93% and a negative return on equity of 446.98%. The company had revenue of $92.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $495,653.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,924 shares in the company, valued at $16,975,864.68. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 99,172 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $9,264,648.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,352,401.94. This represents a 52.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,987 shares of company stock valued at $37,320,504 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 164.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 546.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

