Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Trading Down 6.3% – What’s Next?

Metsera Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.57 and last traded at $27.74. 164,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 921,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTSR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Metsera in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Metsera in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Metsera in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Metsera from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Metsera in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.70.

Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metsera

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Metsera in the first quarter worth $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Metsera in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metsera in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Metsera in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metsera during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000.

About Metsera

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

