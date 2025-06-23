Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Trading Up 4.8% – Here’s Why

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $7.20. 1,682,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 5,400,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RCAT shares. Northland Securities began coverage on Red Cat in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of Red Cat to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $654.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). Red Cat had a negative net margin of 232.62% and a negative return on equity of 98.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Red Cat during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Red Cat by 407.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Red Cat by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in Red Cat by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Red Cat by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

