Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $10.01. 78,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 273,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Mesoblast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MESO

Mesoblast Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 86,566.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.