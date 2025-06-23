Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Trading Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

Randstad Holding NV (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) was down 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.76 and last traded at $20.76. Approximately 122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Randstad from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Randstad had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 9.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Randstad Holding NV will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

