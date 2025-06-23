Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Trading Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) were down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 550,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 392% from the average daily volume of 111,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of C$8.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

