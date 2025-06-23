The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Price Target to $94.00

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ducommun from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

Ducommun stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,230. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.70.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $194.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.30 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ducommun by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,436 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 588,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ducommun by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 361,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 27,068 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ducommun by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 273,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after purchasing an additional 103,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ducommun by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 253,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,112,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

