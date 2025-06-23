Analysts’ Upgrades for June 23rd (AMD, BXP, CERO, DASH, EL, FMC, GSAT, OMC, RSVR, VTR)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, June 23rd:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by analysts at Melius Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $175.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.

BXP (NYSE:BXP)

was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $78.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00.

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO) was upgraded by analysts at D. Boral Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has $260.00 target price on the stock.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $71.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $41.00.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Corporation currently has $80.00 price target on the stock.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

