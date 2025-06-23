PURPLE INNOVATION (NASDAQ:PRPL) & Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Critical Analysis

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) and PURPLE INNOVATION (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Greystone Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of PURPLE INNOVATION shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.9% of PURPLE INNOVATION shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Logistics and PURPLE INNOVATION’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Logistics 5.43% 12.63% 5.82% PURPLE INNOVATION -14.16% -145.52% -13.27%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 0.00 PURPLE INNOVATION 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Greystone Logistics and PURPLE INNOVATION, as provided by MarketBeat.

PURPLE INNOVATION has a consensus price target of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 69.61%. Given PURPLE INNOVATION’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PURPLE INNOVATION is more favorable than Greystone Logistics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greystone Logistics and PURPLE INNOVATION”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Logistics $61.78 million 0.59 $5.03 million $0.09 14.44 PURPLE INNOVATION $487.88 million 0.16 -$97.90 million ($0.62) -1.19

Greystone Logistics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PURPLE INNOVATION. PURPLE INNOVATION is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greystone Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Greystone Logistics has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PURPLE INNOVATION has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greystone Logistics beats PURPLE INNOVATION on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Greystone Logistics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors. The company was formerly known as PalWeb Corporation and changed its name to Greystone Logistics, Inc. in March 2005. Greystone Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About PURPLE INNOVATION

(Get Free Report)

Purple Innovation, Inc. designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, third-party online retailers, and Purple showrooms, as well as through its website, Purple.com. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

