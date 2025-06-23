Comparing TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) & nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Free Report) and nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of nVent Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of nVent Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for TT Electronics and nVent Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TT Electronics 0 2 0 0 2.00 nVent Electric 0 0 6 1 3.14

Volatility and Risk

nVent Electric has a consensus target price of $70.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1.21%. Given nVent Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe nVent Electric is more favorable than TT Electronics.

TT Electronics has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nVent Electric has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TT Electronics and nVent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TT Electronics N/A N/A N/A nVent Electric 18.22% 13.54% 6.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TT Electronics and nVent Electric”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TT Electronics $665.93 million 0.38 -$68.24 million N/A N/A nVent Electric $3.01 billion 3.82 $331.80 million $3.50 19.95

nVent Electric has higher revenue and earnings than TT Electronics.

Summary

nVent Electric beats TT Electronics on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity segment designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data to optimize electronic systems. The Global Manufacturing Solutions segment provides manufacturing services and engineering solutions for its product divisions and to customers that require a lower volume and higher mix of various products. This segment manufactures integrated product assemblies, as well as provides engineering services, including designing testing solutions and value-engineering. The Sensors and Specialist Components segment develops standard and customized solutions, including sensors and power management devices. Its solutions enhance the precision, speed, and reliability of critical aspects of its customers applications. It offers its products and services under the AB Connectors, Aero Stanrew, BI Technologies, Ferranti, IRC, Optek Technology, Precision, Power Partners, PowerPax, Roxspur Measurement and Control, Semelab, Stontronics, Torotel, and Welwyn brands. The company was formerly known as TT Group plc and changed its name to TT Electronics plc in 2000. The company was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Woking, the United Kingdom.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to protect electronics and data in mission critical applications, including data solutions. This segment also offers digital and automation solutions, system integrations, and global services. The Electrical & Fastening Solutions segment provides solutions that connect and protect power and data infrastructure. This segment also offers power connections, fastening solutions, cable management solutions, grounding and bonding systems, and tools and test instruments. The Thermal Management segment offers heat management solutions that protect people and assets. This segment includes heat tracing for freeze protection and process temperature maintenance and control; pipe freeze protection, surface deicing, hot water temperature maintenance, floor heating, fire-rated wiring, and leak detection; and heat trace systems, connected controls, remote monitoring, and annual service programs. The company markets its products through electrical distributors, contractors, and original equipment manufacturers under the CADDY, ERICO, GARDNER BENDER, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF, and TRACER brand names. Its products are used for various applications, such as industrial, commercial and residential, infrastructure, and energy. nVent Electric plc was founded in 1903 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

