Critical Survey: Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) versus LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT)

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Free Report) and Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LICT and Grupo Televisa”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LICT $134.24 million N/A $23.32 million $970.00 12.27 Grupo Televisa $3.42 billion 0.37 -$453.78 million ($0.80) -2.84

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LICT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grupo Televisa. Grupo Televisa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LICT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

55.8% of Grupo Televisa shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of LICT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

LICT has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Televisa has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LICT and Grupo Televisa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LICT 0 0 0 0 0.00 Grupo Televisa 0 2 2 0 2.50

Grupo Televisa has a consensus target price of $3.87, suggesting a potential upside of 70.04%. Given Grupo Televisa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Televisa is more favorable than LICT.

Profitability

This table compares LICT and Grupo Televisa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LICT 16.61% N/A N/A Grupo Televisa -13.70% -6.99% -3.24%

Summary

LICT beats Grupo Televisa on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LICT

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services. It operates in California, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, New Mexico, Utah, and Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Lynch Interactive Corporation and changed its name to LICT Corporation in March 2007. LICT Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Rye, New York.

About Grupo Televisa

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network. The Sky segment offers direct-to-home broadcast satellite pay television services comprising program, installation, and equipment rental services to subscribers in Mexico, Central America, and the Dominican Republic; and national advertising sales. The Other Businesses segment is involved in the sports and show business promotion, soccer, publishing and publishing distribution, and gaming, as well as provides transmission concessions and facilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

