Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 1,459 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $189.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

