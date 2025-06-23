Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 35,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 76,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,423,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,893,000 after purchasing an additional 66,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $66.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.68. The firm has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $68.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

