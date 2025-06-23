Continuum Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,794,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $310.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.41 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $212.12 and a 1-year high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

