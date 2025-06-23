Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,535 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 18.0% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 17.2% in the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 232,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,500,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,366 shares of company stock worth $83,395,223 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.74.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $205.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $216.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

